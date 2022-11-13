Iza Calzado remembers father on his death anniversary

MANILA – Iza Calzado penned a sweet message for his late father to mark his passing 11 years ago.

Calzado’s dad Lito Calzado died of liver cancer on Nov. 11, 2011, the time, according to her, that she lost her first great love.

Sharing one of their last photos together before her father got very sick and was in and out of the hospital, the actress said: “You always had a way of making me feel safe, protected and loved. That’s why I know you’re still looking after me from beyond this physical realm.”

As if talking to her dad, Calzado also gave him an update about her pregnancy journey.

“Went for a scan today for your grandchild and all is well. Baby is happy and healthy and moving so much. Mana sayo, kick ball change ng kick ball change sa belly ko. Gives me so much joy just thinking about dancing with this baby, knowing your gift is being passed on to our child,” she said.

Describing her late father as their angel, Calzado ended her post saying, “Missing you so much, Dad. I love you.”

FROM THE ARCHIVE