Iana Bernardez follows in mom Angel Aquino's footsteps

MANILA -- She could have easily banked on her mom’s prominent name in the acting field. Yet, Iana Bernardez deemed it better to make it in the business using her real last name.

No Aquino was carried in Bernardez’s venture into the business. Even if she is the daughter of award-winning actress Angel Aquino.

“It’s such an honor to be her daughter,” Bernardez told ABS-CBN News. “I didn’t come into the industry using her name. Being her daughter always comes as an afterthought. ‘Anak pala siya.’

“The pressure balances it out when others find out. They tell me I look like her. Sino ba naman ang mahihiya na kamukha siya ni Angel Aquino? Natutuwa din ako doon.”

Yes, she feels the pressure of being Aquino’s daughter. “I’ve lived with her all my life,” the 29-year-old actress admitted. “There were others who were saying we talk the same way. We have the same mannerisms.

“Of course, as a daughter, I also want to create and build my own identity. Even if in my head, I constantly hear her, so I try to find something different. But she always advises me to own the space when I’m in the scene.

“Of course, I’m still very shy in front of the camera. So I have to own my space, own my character and make it as sincere as possible. So those are her main advise to me.”

It is not surprising that Bernardez tread the same path her mom has taken. She apparently wants to carve a niche for herself.

Bernardez made her big screen debut in Rae Red and Fatrick Tabada’s “Chedeng and Apple” (2017), where she worked with lead stars Gloria Diaz and Elizabeth Oropesa.

Bernardez was next seen in Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Mr. and Mrs. Cruz” (2018), with Ryza Cenon and JC Santos.

Then, she did her first starring role in director Dwein Baltazar’s “Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus” (2018), an “amazing” indie film in Cine Filipino.

She was later cast in J.E. Tiglao’s “Metamorphosis” (2019), a big break for Bernardez, since she got an award in Cinema One Original.

“Direk Percy Intalan took me under his wing and gave me the TV series, ‘Pearl Next Door’ (2020), a spin-off of ‘Game Boys’,” Bernardez said.

Dreamscape later tapped her to play a villain role in the series, “Marry Me, Marry You” (2021).

“That was my biggest break in a mainstream material,” she said of the series.

Bernardez was also in the Vivamax comedy, Ivan Andrew Payawal’s “Pa-Thirsty” (2022).

In her latest big screen assignment, the romantic-comedy, “Mahal Kita, Beksman,” Bernardez plays Hazel, the leading lady of Dolly, the character of Christian Bables in the film.

“Very cute and we are in a sweet stage, kami ni Dolly,” Bernardez said. “I was thinking tatawid kaya ‘yung kilig namin? I was thinking about that.

“When you’re there, you will look at the person. As he is. That’s when you’ll get attracted. That’s when you’ll fall in love. Sabi ng ani Direk Percy, ‘love is love is love.’ You’ll fall in love with how they are kind to you, how they take care of you.

“Anyone with a kind soul can do that. As flamboyant as Dolly or super macho like my brothers in the film, basta marunong magmahal, kayang magbigay at tumanggap ng love, hindi mahirap magmahal.”

“Mahal Kita, Beksman” is megged by Intalan, who is also at the helm of “Born Beautiful” (2019) and “Game Boys” (2020). Fatrick Tabada wrote “Mahal Kita, Beksman,” that marks the return of Keempee de Leon to the big screen.

The film hits local theaters on November 16.

Related video: