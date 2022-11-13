“ASAP Natin To” opened with a bang at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas this month.

To open the show, KZ Tandingan and Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil collaborated in performing the latter’s hit song “Panalo (Trap Carinosa).”

In keeping with the theme of the song, this was followed by Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Martin Nievera singing “Noypi” originally by Bamboo Manalac.

They later joined forces to rock the arena with Rivermaya’s “Posible,” giving the audience an epic concert experience.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.

Their trip to Las Vegas is the first out of the country show of “ASAP Natin To” artists since the pandemic began.