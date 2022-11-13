Ben&Ben back in PH after US, Canada tour

Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben. Monique Lachica, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben are back in the Philippines after touring major cities in the United States and Canada.

The nine-piece act ushered in the Christmas season with a concert late Saturday at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City, with Khimo Gumatay and Kice from "Idol Philippines" Season 2 serving as the opening act.

Video courtesy of Robinsons Malls

The band will be holding more gigs before their major concert on Dec. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

Ben&Ben was supposed to hold a send-off concert before touring North America but this was postponed due to rains and flooding triggered by Typhoon Henry.

On Sunday, the band flew to Palawan for a performance at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum for the Palawan State University’s Music Festival.

