Ben&Ben back in PH after US, Canada tour

Monique Lachica, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2022 01:14 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2022 01:33 PM

Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben. Monique Lachica, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben are back in the Philippines after touring major cities in the United States and Canada.

The nine-piece act ushered in the Christmas season with a concert late Saturday at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City, with Khimo Gumatay and Kice from "Idol Philippines" Season 2 serving as the opening act.

The band will be holding more gigs before their major concert on Dec. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

Ben&Ben was supposed to hold a send-off concert before touring North America but this was postponed due to rains and flooding triggered by Typhoon Henry.

On Sunday, the band flew to Palawan for a performance at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum for the Palawan State University’s Music Festival.

