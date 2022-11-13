'ASAP' pays tribute to Danny Javier during Las Vegas show

“ASAP Natin ‘To” remembered late singer and composer Danny Javier of APO Hiking Society during its recent show at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Gary Valenciano started the tribute by singing “’Di Na Natuto,” his very first Tagalog song written by Javier.

Valenciano was followed by his fellow mainstays of the show including Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez.

They sang some of the hits of the APO Hiking Society such as “Show Me a Smile,” “Kaibigan, “When I Met You” and “Pag-ibig.”

Javier, one-third of the iconic APO Hiking Society, passed away on Oct. 31 due to “complications due to his prolonged illnesses.” He was 75.

Javier, alongside Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, are credited as pillars of Original Pilipino Music or OPM, with enduring hits that would later become a stage musical, aside from being pop culture favorites.

The trio also became television staples, notably with their variety shows including “Sang Linggo nAPO Sila” on ABS-CBN in the late ‘90s, that became "Sa Linggo nAPO Sila", the predecessor of ASAP.