MANILA – Actress and host Anne Curtis took a time off from work to celebrate her 5th wedding anniversary with her husband Erwan Heussaff.

Curtis took to Instagram to share a snap of her and Heussaff with their daughter Dahlia while on the beach.

“Whisked off to paradise for a quick getaway to celebrate our anniversary. Love you both so much @erwan. Here’s to many more core memories made,” Curtis said in the caption.

The couple got married in New Zealand in 2017 before welcoming their first child in March 2020 in Australia.

During her pregnancy, Curtis decided to take a hiatus from showbiz to focus on giving birth and raising Dahlia in her first couple of years.

In May 2022, the Kapamilya star returned to “It’s Showtime!” as a regular host.

Last October, Curtis and Solenn Heussaff took their daughters Dahlia and Thylane to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Japan.

The “Showtime” host added that the trip felt like the old times as she would take videos on their cameras without needing to post any of it right away.

