MANILA—After going online for the first time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro Manila Film Festival will be holding its traditional Parade of Stars, according to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos Jr.

“Magkakaroon tayo. May konting patikim, bigyan natin sila ng parada,” said Abalos.

(We'll have a parade. Will give them a little taste of the parade.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday, Abalos said he suggested holding the parade similar to that of a fluvial procession on Pasig River.

“Assume natin na Alert Level 2 pa rin tayo, baka pwedeng tanggalin na natin virtual. Sabik na tao. And'yan na sinehan. What is important is crowd control. Kung iikot namin sa mga kalye ito mukhang mahirap, pero nagawa namin ito sa Mandaluyong fluvial parade sa Pasig River. It could be something different,” he said.

(Assuming we're still under Alert Level 2, we can forego a virtual event. People are anxious already. The cinemas are there. It may be difficult to hold a parade on the road but in Mandaluyong we've had a fluvial parade on Pasig River.)



Abalos said the parade can pass through several cities such as Taguig, Makati, Manila, and Mandaluyong, if held along Pasig River.



He said organizers could install cameras and request local government units to help in the crowd control along the water route.

“I think it’s very workable po or kung hindi naman talaga pwede, we could find areas na pwedeng umikot maski konti lang,” he said.

Abalos said this could change if COVID situation in the capital region further improves and the NCR Alert Level restrictions eases to its lowest.

“Kung Alert Level 1, wala na tayong pag-uusapan,” he said.

(If it's Alert Level 1, there's nothing to discuss.)

MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said producers welcomed the suggestion to hold the parade on the Pasig River, as it would help offset the cost in renting out a truck to use as a float.

"So ’yung ferry ng MMDA that can contain 50 people ’yun na lang ide-decorate nila. So hindi na nila kailangang umupa ng truck, tapos wala pang traffic,” Ferrer said.

(They would just decorate the MMDA ferry, which can carry 50 people. They don't need to rent a truck. Also there is no road traffic.)

With this kind of arrangement, Ferrer believes more people can participate in the parade, adding that the MMFF awarding ceremonies would also push through in December.

“Traditionally it’s December 27, midway through the Metro Manila Film Fest para ’yung mga nagka-award magkakaroon ng leverage para mas maraming audience pa pumasok sa kanila. We’re just determining the venue. It will be a face to face, physical activity already,” he said.

(Traditionally, it’s December 27, midway through the Metro Manila Film Fest to allow winners some leverage to encourage more audience to watch their entries.)

But Abalos shared that he received a text message early Saturday morning on the offer to hold for free the awarding ceremony at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura.

“They agreed na mag-MMFF awards night ng libre. Ito ay 1,000 seating capacity kahit 600. Natutuwa kami sa malalaking puso na talagang nagko-contribute para sa successful film fest na ito,” Abalos said.

(They agreed to hold the MMFF awards night for free. The venue can sit 1,000 people. We are happy that people are kind enough to really contribute to make this film fest successful.)



He said he would have to bring it up with the MMFF executive committee first.

Meanwhile, Ferrer said the MMFF was returning to the cinemas with 8 entries for this year. This year’s selection spans genres from drama, action, comedy, horror to romance.

This year’s MMFF will open on Christmas Day until January 8, 2022.