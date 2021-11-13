Photos from Alex Castro's Instagram page

Actress and former Sexbomb dancer Sunshine Garcia and actor-politician Alex Castro received an early Christmas gift as they welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

On Instagram, the couple shared a post of their newborn son, their second, Alexander on Friday.

In September, the actress announced she was expecting a baby boy as she posted a clip of their gender reveal party attended by loved ones.

"Ayaw pa din ng girl ha pwes gagawa ako ng paraan mamimili ka sa mga boys natin kung sino gagawin ko sa kanila girl. char!!!" Garcia wrote in jest.

Based on her social media posts, they held the gender reveal right after they celebrated Castro's birthday.

Garcia and Castro got married in March 2019, almost 2 years after getting engaged. Their firstborn, Axel, was born in 2018.