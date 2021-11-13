Jay Manalo returns with new daring role in 'Mahjong Nights'

Jay Manalo in 'Mahjong Nights'

MANILA -- Award-winning actor Jay Manalo stops being his professional self the minute he steps out of the camera. That has always been a conscious effort on his part when the cameras stop grinding.

“From the start, nu’ng pumasok ako ng showbiz, ‘pag wala na ako sa camera, simpleng tao na rin ako,” Manalo told ABS-CBN News. “Normal na tao na nakikibagay sa iba o nakikkisama sa mga taong malapit sa mundo ko.

“’Yun ang mas gusto ko. Sa akin, propesyon lang ‘yan. Trabaho lang. Makisama ka sa lahat ng nasa mundo ng showbiz. Kahit hindi maganda ang vibes niyo. Pakikisama ang pinaka-importante. ‘Yun ang nakikita ko.”

After nearly three decades in showbiz, Manalo no longer pines for a dream role at this stage in his acting career. Last June, he signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency, renewing his bond with the company that first managed him in 1994.

“Gusto kong mag-trabaho na lang,” Manalo said. “I want to enhance the character or improvise the role. Nag-extra effort ako every time gagawa ako ng pelikula para lalo kong mapaganda ang character.”

The Vietnam-born Manalo gets his first assignment in his new Viva contract. He plays the abusive stepfather of sexy, young actress Angeli Khang in director Lawrence Fajardo’s erotic drama, “Mahjong Nights,” which started streaming on Friday, November 12.

However, Manalo doesn’t just decide for himself whenever he works on an acting project. “Kailangan, gusto din ng producer at ayon din sa director ang gagawin ko,” he said. Nire-relay ko din sa kanila bago ko gawin.”

Ever since he joined showbiz in 1994, when he made his big screen debut in director Deo Fajardo’s “Brat Pack,” Manalo pursued an acting career. He was launched as a lead actor in Tata Esteban’s sensual drama, “Gayuma” (1995), where he starred with Amanda Page, Maritoni Fernandez and Julio Diaz.

In 1997, Manalo tried action-comedy when he played the title role in Abbo De la Cruz’s “Totoy Mola,” a character strongly associated with him through the years.

“Actually, kahit hanggang ngayon, tinatawag pa rin akong ‘Totoy Mola’ ‘pag nasa labas ako,” Manalo beamed. “Doon mo makikita gaano ka-successful ang character na ginampanan mo kapag natatandaan pa rin ng tao kahit matagal na.”

In 2001, Manalo won the FAMAS best actor trophy for Francis “Jun” Posadas’ “Bayaran,” where he played a hired killer.

Since he was known for playing sexy roles in the past, Manalo was advised by Viva’s big boss Vic del Rosario to do a readily daring and sexy image in “Mahjong Nights,” his new assignment.

“I agreed naman, pero hindi na siguro kasing daring ng dati,” Manalo pointed out. “I think I’m too old for sexy roles. Maraming na-launch na sexy stars before, ako naman talaga ang naging partner.”

Returning to Viva was never hard for Manalo. “Dito ako nag-start at ito ang tahanan ko,” he said. “Kung gumawa man ako sa ibang productions, babalik ako talaga sa Viva. Kung ano man ang nakalimutan ko dati, dapat tapusin ko.”

Now that he’s more mature, Manalo has resigned himself to the fact that daring roles are better given to young actors this time. “Mahjong Nights” casts Sean de Guzman, with whom Manalo worked last year in director Joel Lamangan’s “Anak ng Macho Dancer.”

“Nag-start din naman ako dati,” Manalo said. “May mga nagbigay din sa akin ng guidelines and suggestions. Sinunod ko naman ang iba, kung ano ang makakatulong sa akin. So ngayon na ako na ang beterano, sinusukli ko naman sa mga baguhan at uma-alalay ako.

“Si Angeli, madali siyang turuan at bigyan ng instruction. Mabilis niyang ma-pick up at ma-execute. With the help of our good director, ang tingin ko mag-move ahead pa ang bata.”

Completing the cast of “Mahjong Nights” are Mickey Ferriols, Arnell Ignacio, Maricel Morales and Jamila Obispo.

Although he made his mark as a versatile actor, Manalo admittedly came to a point in his career where he nearly packed his bags and opted to go abroad with his family.

“Kaya lang every time we planned to leave, may nangyayari,” he disclosed. “Naging preggy ulit an wife ko. Mahirap siya mag-biyahe. Then, na-realized ko, dito talaga ko nilalagay. So I decided to just focus sa career ko.”

The actor has been happily married for two decades now to Anna Raizza Austra, with whom he has five children.

Showbiz turned out to be a “waiting game” for Manalo. Yet, he never complained. “Literally speaking, kahit nasa set ka na nga, waiting ka pa rin,” he lamented.

There was a time, Manalo recalled, when he was asked to report to the set as early as 8 a.m. for one scene he would shoot. However, he got to shoot at 4 the following morning.

“Nagpasalamat ako libre naman ang lunch, dinner, merienda at midnight snack ko,” he smilingly shared. “Pagsubok ba ‘yun kung gaano kahaba ang pasensiya mo, paano ka makikisama at makikibagay?”

He never walked out despite the long hours of waiting on the set. He also didn’t complain the whole time. Neither did he confront anyone. “After the scene, ‘yung suot ko, sinira ko ‘yung butones at iniwan ko na lang at lumabas na ‘ko.

“Tao lang tayo. Kung alam nating mali, naipaglalaban natin. Kung hindi naman natin naipaglaban, tumatahimik na lang tayo. Ako, mostly, gano’n. Tumatahimik na lang ako.”

Even before the pandemic happened, Manalo realized the importance of being close to his family. “Hindi na kailangan mag-pandemic, na-realize ko na ang importance ng family ko matagal na.”

His wife Raizza acts as his unofficial “manager,” who consistently follows up on his schedules and reminds him about his appointments for the day.

“Pagagalitan ako niyan at minsan sesermunan pa ako,” Manalo said about his wife. “Tulungan kami. Alam naman ng wife ko kapag trabaho. Hindi niya ako inaabala kasi trabaho nga. Pero pagkatapos naman, pamilyado na ulit akong tao. Simpleng tao na ulit."

Manalo refuses to allow any of his children to embark on a showbiz career. “I don’t want them to be de-focused sa studies nila once makatikim ng either fame or fortune,” he said. “Especially if you start them at a young age.

“Ayokong mangyari ‘yun sa mga anak ko. Wala akong ine-encourage sa kanila. Tutuluyin ko na lang at tatapusin ko ang obligasyon ko sa mga anak at asawa ko. Maging mabuting asawa at pamilyadong tao.”

