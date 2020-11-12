WATCH: Catriona lends voice to Red Cross donation drive for Ulysses victims

MANILA — Despite her being out of the country for an earlier scheduled commitment, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took part Thursday in efforts to lend aid to victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

On Instagram, Gray spoke in a video about the devastation caused by Ulysses, including those displaced by the floods across Luzon.

She then urged her followers both from the Philippines and abroad to participate in the donation drive of the Philippine Red Cross, which she recently joined in an official capacity as its ambassador.

As of Thursday night, nearly 34,000 families whose homes were flooded remained at evacuation centers, according to Gray, citing data from the PRC.

“These families have lost so much and worry for the safety and health of themselves, their loved ones, and their kababayans,” she said.

Gray is currently in Colombia where she has been tapped to judge the country’s national pageant which will send its representative to Miss Universe.