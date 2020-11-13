WATCH: After 5 years, Patrick Dempsey returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" got the surprise of their lives on Friday as Patrick Dempsey returned to the American medical drama series, five years after his character was killed off.

Dempsey, who played the role of Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd for 11 seasons, joined Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in a dream-like sequence as seen in a teaser posted on the show's Facebook page.

"This is really, truly happening," the post read.

Photos of the two stars' reunion on the beach were also uploaded online.

In an interview with Deadline, Pompeo shared how Dempsey ended up having a cameo on season 17 of "Grey's Anatomy."

"Patrick and I both have homes in Malibu, and we went for a hike one day. I had known that Krista (Vernoff, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner) wanted to do a beach thing, and I was at the beach. Patrick and I weren't hiking on the beach, but we were hiking in Malibu, which, you can see the beach," she began.

"And the idea just struck me so I just said to him (Dempsey), would you ever consider coming and being a part of the storytelling this season? I know that Patrick has his foundation in Maine where he helps cancer patients and cancer survivors, and that's a huge effort of his, and I know that it's important to him, also, to give people hope, and give people joy, and we wanted to bring something to this moment," she added.

Pompeo went on: "There's just so much darkness, and we knew that coming together would be a little ray of light. And so, I think we had the same idea, at the core, to want to help people and bring a smile to people's faces. So, he loved the idea, and we were just so excited, and we had a ball filming it."

When asked how he felt about being back on the show, Dempsey replied: "I think the whole atmosphere has changed, certainly working at the beach, and seeing everybody again was really a very healing process, and really rewarding, and a lot of fun. And hopefully, that feeling translates, and the fans enjoy it. I know that they’ve been wanting us to get back together, and I think this will satisfy a lot of people, and surprise a lot of people, hopefully."