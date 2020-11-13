LOOK: Jennica Garcia joins search and rescue operations





MANILA -- Actress Jennica Garcia Uytingco joined other rescuers of the Alliance Search and Rescue in Rizal and Marikina, which were badly affected by typhoon Ulysses.

In one of her Instagram posts, the daughter of veteran actress Jean Garcia shared how she and her team found and retrieved the drowned body of a woman in Marikina.

"A few hours ago we retrieved a lifeless body of a homeless woman who drowned at Dona Petra, Tumana, Marikina. Napag-alaman namin na ang kanyang pangalan ay Terry. We didn't have a stretcher and other equipments needed to transport her to land at that exact moment. May alon kaya hindi na namin kinayang balikan ang mga gamit," Garcia Uytingco narrated.

According to her, they had to improvise to transport the the body of the homeless victim to land.



"Ang bangka na gamit namin ay hiram lamang at hindi de-motor. Sinagwan namin ito at itinutulak hanggat kaya pag ang tubig ay mas mababa sa aming dibdib. Manang Terry, alam ko pong nakita ng Panginoon ang buhay ninyo bilang isang homeless dito sa mundo. Naway nasa tabi na po sana kayo ng ating Tagapaglikha. Rest in peace, Manang Terry," she wrote.

Typhoon Ulysses devastated Metro Manila and nearby provinces Wednesday night until Thursday morning, bringing catastrophic flooding and significant damage in many areas.

Marikina and Rizal are two of the worst hit areas by typhoon Ulysses.

