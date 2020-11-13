LOOK: Ceiling of Daniel Matsunaga's home collapses because of typhoon Ulysses

‘We had a really horrible night under the rain until 5 a.m. trying to fix the ceiling.’ wrote Daniel Matsunaga as typhoon Ulysses damaged his home. Instagram/@dandanmatsunaga

MANILA — Typhoon Ulysses caused the ceiling of Daniel Matsunaga’s home to collapse.

The actor-model posted a video on Instagram showing the damage and their “horrible” experience trying to fix it in heavy rain.

“We had a really horrible night under the rain until 5 a.m. trying to fix the ceiling cause the wind of the typhoon destroyed my glass cover on the third floor and the rain and wind didn’t stop,” Matsunaga wrote.

He added that he saw a “lots of flying things” and that “trees were on the floor” as he recorded their attempt to repair the hole.

“Grabe,” he said. “Ingat po kayo lahat and let's help others at this very moment. God bless po.”

You can check out his video below:

Matsunaga was not the only celebrity to experience the effects of typhoon Ulysses, which barrelled across Luzon from Wednesday night into the early morning of Thursday.

Nadia Montenegro’s house got flooded, while Vice Ganda and his boyfriend Ion Perez had to evacuate the villa they rented out in Balesin Island in Polillo because of the violent winds.

Ulysses was the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

It left the Philippine area of responsibility this Friday morning, but not before causing the worst flooding seen in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, in years.