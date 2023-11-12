Backstage photo of Lee Junho during the Manila stop of his ‘Junho the Moment’ fan meeting tour at the Mall of Asia Arena, November 11, 2023. Photo: follow_leejunho/X

MANILA — Excitement filled the air of the Mall of Asia Arena minutes before the start of Lee Junho’s fan meeting on Saturday. Fans cheered when the music turned louder, as though the South Korean idol-actor had already stepped on the stage.

The screams became more powerful as soon as the lights dimmed and the screens flashed the opening video, and reached their loudest when the 33-year-old artist — donning a chic, all-black outfit — finally revealed himself.

Barely giving fans time to recover from his entrance, Junho kicked off the show with back-to-back performances of “Nobody Else” and “Canvas,” offering a potent opening as he showcased a languid yet alluring style of singing alongside his suave dance moves and lethal good looks.

“Maligayang pagdating sa aking pinakaunang fan meeting tour (Welcome to my first fan meeting tour),” Junho greeted the crowd in Filipino following the opening set. “I’m so happy to be in Manila after such a long time.”

The fan meet, part of the artist’s “Junho the Moment” Asia tour and produced locally by Live Nation Philippines, marked Junho’s return to the country after a decade. He previously went here in 2013 for the concert of K-pop boy group 2PM, of which he is a part of.

“I missed you guys so much. For that very short moment that I was in the Philippines [in 2013], I was really touched with your powerful cheers,” he said. “I’m really happy that I could feel the energy and support from you guys again.”

Fan interactions

There was no shortage of “fan service” throughout the night as Junho stepped off the stage, chatted with his supporters up close and indulged their every request. He engaged in a staring contest with one fan, took a photo with another at the wish of her daughter, and even made a video greeting for one fan’s grandmother.

Junho also did heart poses with several fans through split screens. “Because of your hot reactions, I feel like I wanna do more [heart poses],” he said.

He also reenacted scenes from his recent dramas, including the period piece “The Red Sleeve” and hit romantic comedy “King the Land.”

Speaking on the popularity of “King the Land,” which aired earlier this year, Junho said, “I had always hoped that [‘King the Land’] would be loved by many audiences.”

“I’m really happy that the happy energy that I have was actually portrayed well to the audience. I’m really thankful for it,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Korean singer Lee Junho sings ‘Imahe’ by Filipino band Magnus Haven. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

One of the night’s most notable moments was when Junho covered local band Mangus Haven’s heartbreak anthem “Imahe” up to its first chorus, impressing the crowd with his Filipino.

He even performed the song twice as he felt unsatisfied with his first delivery.

Accompanied by backup dancers, Junho also performed “Can I,” “DSMN,” and 2PM song “Zero Point” before wrapping up the show — which ran for more than two hours — with “Ride Up.”

“I didn’t expect that the Philippines would be this passionate. It’s been 10 years since I’ve been here. Thank you so much for being consistent,” he said.

Junho floated the idea of returning to the country for a concert instead of another fan meeting.

“Because of the big love and energy you’ve given to me, I always think I have to repay this love that I receive for you guys. I hope that these times that we spent together would be a happy memory for you,” he said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.