Jona wows with 'ASAP' birthday vocal showdown

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM singer Jona wowed viewers with a vocal showdown with her 'ASAP Natin 'To' family to celebrate her birthday.

She had a duet with Regine Velasquez, singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" and had a solo performance of "I'm Here," followed by "The Impossible Dream" with Jed Madela.

Jona also sang "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" with Frenchie Dy and concluded with a classical music with Lara Maigue and sang "Lean on Me" with all of the other artists.

Asked for her birthday wish, Jona hoped that she would also inspire a generation of singers like veteran OPM artists like Velasquez, Martin Nievera, and Gary Valenciano.

"Ang birthday wish ko ay s'yempre good health po para maka-continue pa sa industry po katulad ng ginagawa niyo Ate Reg, Tito Mart, Tito Gary na nakaka-inspire kung gaano na kayo katagal dito sa industry," Jona said.

"'Yun po 'yung ina-aspire kaming generation namin, ako 'yun din gusto kong mangyari sa career ko po," she added.