Jake Cuenca, Iza Calzado among 28th Asian Television Awards nominees

Photos from Jake Cuenca and Iza Calzado's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Kapamilya artists Jake Cuenca and Iza Calzado are among the nominees for the 28th Asian Television Awards.

According to the list released Sunday, Calzado and Cuenca's performances in the Viu series "K-Love" got nods for Best Leading Female Performance - Digital and Best Leading Male Performance - Digital, respectively.

Meanwhile, Korina Sanchez got a nod for "Rated Korina" as Best Current Affairs Presenter while Melai Cantiveros' hosting gig in "UR Da Boss" was nominated for Best Quiz or Game Show Host.

Drag artist Manila Luzon was nominated for Best Entertainment Presenter or Host with "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 while the show was included in the list for Best Reality Show.

Here are the shows in the Philippines nominated for the 28th Asian Television Awards:

Best Single Digital Program/Short Film

*"Siargao: Day & Night"

UXS Inc.

*"Jack Logan Real Talks"

The Jack Logan Show

Best Branded Content

"Coke Studio" Season 6

UXS Inc.

Best Cinematography (Drama or Fiction)

Ian Takahashi,

"K-Love"

Viu

Best News Program

"PTV News Tonight"

People's Television Network Inc.

"The Final Word"

Nine Media Corporation

"Eye of the Eagle Primetime"

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

Best Current Affairs Program

"The View From Manila"

Cignal TV Inc.

Best Talk Show

"Korina Interviews"

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

Best Entertainment (One-Off Or Annual)

"Summer Blast 2023"

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

Best Quiz or Game Program

"Emojination"

Cignal TV Inc

"Sinong Manok Mo"

Kroma Entertainment Inc

Best Reality Show

"Drag Den with Manila Luzon"

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

Best Children's Program

"Beast of Asia 2"

People's Television Network Inc

Best Sports Program

"The Game"

Cignal TV Inc

Best News Presenter or Anchor

Joee Guilas

"PTV News Tonight"

People's Television Network Inc

Charms Espina

"PTV News Tonight"

People's Television Network Inc

Rico Hizon

"The Final Word"

Nine Media Corporation

Best Current Affairs Presenter

Pia Hontiveros

"Politics As Usual"

Nine Media Corporation

Korina Sanchez-Roxas

"Rated Korina"

Viktory 8 Media Inc

Best Talk Show Host

Gab Bayanis

"koolmates"

People's Television Network Inc

Pia Guano-Mago

"Kada Umaga"

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

Cathy Yang

"Long Conversation : Thought Leaders with Cathy Yang"

Cignal TV Inc

Best Quiz or Game Show Host

Maja Salvador

"Emojination"

Cignal TV Inc

Melai Cantiveros

"UR Da Boss"

Kroma Entertainment Inc

Best Entertainment Presenter or Host

Manila Luzon

"Drag Den with Manila Luzon"

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc

Best Leading Male Performance - Digital

Jake Cuenca

"K-Love"

Viu

Best Leading Female Performance - Digital

Iza Calzado

"K-Love"

Viu

