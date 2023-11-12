Jake Cuenca, Iza Calzado among 28th Asian Television Awards nominees

MANILA — Kapamilya artists Jake Cuenca and Iza Calzado are among the nominees for the 28th Asian Television Awards.
According to the list released Sunday, Calzado and Cuenca's performances in the Viu series "K-Love" got nods for Best Leading Female Performance - Digital and Best Leading Male Performance - Digital, respectively.
Meanwhile, Korina Sanchez got a nod for "Rated Korina" as Best Current Affairs Presenter while Melai Cantiveros' hosting gig in "UR Da Boss" was nominated for Best Quiz or Game Show Host.
Drag artist Manila Luzon was nominated for Best Entertainment Presenter or Host with "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 while the show was included in the list for Best Reality Show.
Here are the shows in the Philippines nominated for the 28th Asian Television Awards:
Best Single Digital Program/Short Film
*"Siargao: Day & Night"
UXS Inc.
*"Jack Logan Real Talks"
The Jack Logan Show
Best Branded Content
"Coke Studio" Season 6
UXS Inc.
Best Cinematography (Drama or Fiction)
Ian Takahashi,
"K-Love"
Viu
Best News Program
"PTV News Tonight"
People's Television Network Inc.
"The Final Word"
Nine Media Corporation
"Eye of the Eagle Primetime"
Eagle Broadcasting Corporation
Best Current Affairs Program
"The View From Manila"
Cignal TV Inc.
Best Talk Show
"Korina Interviews"
Eagle Broadcasting Corporation
Best Entertainment (One-Off Or Annual)
"Summer Blast 2023"
Eagle Broadcasting Corporation
Best Quiz or Game Program
"Emojination"
Cignal TV Inc
"Sinong Manok Mo"
Kroma Entertainment Inc
Best Reality Show
"Drag Den with Manila Luzon"
Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.
Best Children's Program
"Beast of Asia 2"
People's Television Network Inc
Best Sports Program
"The Game"
Cignal TV Inc
Best News Presenter or Anchor
Joee Guilas
"PTV News Tonight"
People's Television Network Inc
Charms Espina
"PTV News Tonight"
People's Television Network Inc
Rico Hizon
"The Final Word"
Nine Media Corporation
Best Current Affairs Presenter
Pia Hontiveros
"Politics As Usual"
Nine Media Corporation
Korina Sanchez-Roxas
"Rated Korina"
Viktory 8 Media Inc
Best Talk Show Host
Gab Bayanis
"koolmates"
People's Television Network Inc
Pia Guano-Mago
"Kada Umaga"
Eagle Broadcasting Corporation
Cathy Yang
"Long Conversation : Thought Leaders with Cathy Yang"
Cignal TV Inc
Best Quiz or Game Show Host
Maja Salvador
"Emojination"
Cignal TV Inc
Melai Cantiveros
"UR Da Boss"
Kroma Entertainment Inc
Best Entertainment Presenter or Host
Manila Luzon
"Drag Den with Manila Luzon"
Cornerstone Entertainment Inc
Best Leading Male Performance - Digital
Jake Cuenca
"K-Love"
Viu
Best Leading Female Performance - Digital
Iza Calzado
"K-Love"
Viu
