BGYO sings NSYNC's 'Better Place' chorus for 'Trolls'

MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO has recorded their own version of the chorus of NYSNC's comeback single "Better Place" for the new "Trolls" film.

"Trolls Band Together" is set to be available in Philippine theaters on November 15.

“I enjoyed listening to the music in the past Trolls movie so we are very excited to be a part of this one!” said Nate Porcalla, the youngest of the group.

His BGYO brothers -- Gelo Rivera, Akira Morishita, JL Toreliza and Mikki Claver -- are just as excited to share their version of the catchy “Better Place” chorus with their fans, the ACEs.

Beloved for its signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, the latest sequel in the "Trolls" movie franchise puts the spotlight on band music.

And when it comes to Pinoy pop music or P-pop – our own version of deliciously catchy pop band music in the same vein as K-pop and J-pop – who knows better than BGYO? Dubbed as the “Aces of P-pop,” BGYO has taken the Philippine music industry (and then some) by storm.

“This might be the best movie yet so I hope everybody can watch it. Bring the whole family!” Porcalla said.

In "Trolls Band Together," Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are back for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored new chapter in the beloved Trolls franchise.

"Trolls Band Together" stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including Troye Sivan, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, as Branch’s brothers and BroZone bandmates; Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells, as the pop-star villains who kidnap Branch’s brother Floyd; as well as Zosia Mamet, RuPaul Charles, and four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello.

The returning cast includes Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kenan Thompson, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar.

