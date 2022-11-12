New Black Panther rises in 'Wakanda Forever'

Disney/Marvel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing casts a big shadow over 'Wakanda Forever' as the franchise says goodbye to King T'Challa, known as the superhero Black Panther.

'Black Panther' is one of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It remains a cultural touchstone and has been celebrated globally for its groundbreaking storytelling and representation.

Letitia Wright, who plays T'challa's sister Shuri, admitted what the loss of Boseman and his character meant to her.

"Doing a project without him, life without a brother, that is some of the ways in which Shuri's journey has paralleled mine as someone who deeply cares for and loves our brother," she said. "So just being able to share those real emotions and connections with Shuri, to share it in the film, as one that was of great vulnerability, but one that I'm really proud that I was able to do so that we can all feel it together."

In his MCU debut, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is creating big waves in his role as Namor, a ruthless warrior who’s fighting to save his people’s home from invaders at all costs.

Huerta shared, "I think we always, all of us, we share the same wound. So in a personal level, and then in character, I could understand exactly his motivations. I based a lot of things and reaction on the emotion of the character. It comes from that wound, and it makes it easier, you know, as an actor or an artist, to interpret this kind of characters."

Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' also stars Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, And Martin Freeman.