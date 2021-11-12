MANILA -- Yassi Pressman on Friday shared her excitement now that cinemas have reopened.

In a virtual interview on ANC's "Headstart," the actress said that the move gives hope to the entertainment industry.

"Napaka-excited ko po dahil nagbukas na po ang mga sinehan because it gives hope to our industry. And I feel like nahirapan po talaga ang industriya natin noong COVID dahil napakarami pong nawalan ng trabaho," said Pressman who is one of the lead stars of the Filipino adaption of the 2009 Korean film "More Than Blue."

"And I feel like that this gives them hope na babalik din po tayo. Magkakaroon ulit tayo ng hanapbuhay para po sa mga pamilya natin, and I think that's great because I personally experienced the loss," she added. "And it's harder for the people, 'yung mga staff po natin... na lalo po ngayon, kung paano po sila makakahanap ng trabaho with the shortage."

"I think it's a great step in our industry."

In the interview, Pressman also talked starring in VIVA Films' newest offering with actor JC Santos.

"For the film po. I am very, very proud kasi sa napakaraming artista na puwedeng piliin to represent our country with this big project, kami po 'yung napili. So I am very, very honored to say the least," she said.

As in the 2009 original, the local adaptation of "More Than Blue" centers on the relationship of Cream (Pressman) and K (Santos), orphans who decide to share a home and care for each other.

Despite growing in love, K distances himself from Cream, upon learning he has terminal cancer. He instead encourages Cream to find happiness and love in someone else.

Joining Pressman and Santos in the local version are Diego Loyzaga and Ariella Arida.

Directed by Nuel Naval, “More Than Blue” will be available to stream on Vivamax starting November 19.

Below is Pressman's full interview on "Headstart."