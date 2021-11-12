Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

After the female housemates turned into Japanese women, it's the boys' turn as they transformed into ninjas in the ongoing reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In the continuation of the Japanese-inspired episode of "PBB," Big Brother asked the boys to impress the task leaders Eian Rances (Emperor Eian Gifu) and Chie Filomeno (Empress Ichigo).

The house was filled with laughter when the ninjas performed their act, prompting a general reaction from the girls: “Nakakaloka sila."

“Kuya” added another task for the ninjas, telling them to do some “ninja”-like pickup lines for Brenda Mage and Madam Inutz.

For instance, KD Estrada went to Mage, who was running on a treadmill, and said: “I see na nagwo-workout ka ha. Sana mag-work out din tayo.”

The boys successfully completed the task which in return gave them the initial cooking equipment they needed for their online restaurant weekly task.

TJ Valdrerrama, who will be cooking ramen, was sent to the activity area to practice his demo for his fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group talked about the name of their restaurant, Pagkaing Big Brother, and the unique names of sisig and ramen.

The housemates decided to call their offerings as “Ta-Ramen” and “Sisig-aw” which cost P350 and P250, respectively. Orders will be delivered at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Valderrama would later on be shocked with the time schedule as it will take hours to prepare the ramen.

He lamented not being consulted by Rances and Filomeno: “Maiipit ‘yung ramen. Sana natanong ako...Hindi n’yo ko naalala.”

At the end of Friday's episode, Filomeno appeared to be stressed out and was left crying before heading to bed.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.