Ortigas Malls launched a holiday campaign and a fundraising concert to help get the industry back on its feet. Handout

A mall operator in Metro Manila is set to hold a holiday campaign and a fundraising concert to help thousands of live event workers, who lost their jobs due to the pandemic restrictions.

Ortigas Malls has launched the online concert billed as “Christmas with the Stars”, featuring some of Philippine music icons such as Ogie Alcasid, Ian Veneracion, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Jose Mari Chan, and Maestro Ryan Cayabyab.

“Filipinos love going to performances and to concerts and this is an industry that employs thousands of Filipinos, many of whom found themselves out of work because of the pandemic. Until now, data has shown that unlike other sectors, the entertainment industry is still suffering from 90% loss in revenues since the lockdowns started,” said Arch. Renee C. Bacani, Vice President of Ortigas Malls.

“This is why Ortigas Malls, in its aim to leave no one behind in recovery, created Christmas with the Stars to encourage Filipinos to help the entertainment industry, while enjoying the heartfelt and beautiful performances from our biggest stars.”

Funds that will be raised from the concert, which will be held on December 11, and other programs will go to the Independent Production Workers Group (IPWG), an organization that seeks to professionalize the production industry in the country and represents live events workers nationwide.

The concert is in partnership with Alcasid Total Entertainment and Artist Management (ATEAM).

"These workers have been the backbone of every single live production and seeing the industry has been so badly affected makes us feel we need to help. We are thankful for Ortigas Malls for this opportunity," said Alcasid, Founder/President of ATEAM and OPM President.

Those who want to attend the concert can donate a set amount on the “Christmas with the Stars” KTX.ph page for a ticket. Select mall-goers can also score a free ticket for a P1,000 minimum purchase (single or accumulated) at Ortigas Malls from Nov. 4-Dec. 10. They just need to log on to www.ortigasmalls.com and upload their receipts.

“Thousands of live event workers are still grappling with the effects of the lockdowns on their incomes which remain a fraction of what it used to be. Fundraising concerts like these help workers not only through monetary benefits but also impart hope that everything will get better soon,” said Aio Hernandez, president of IPWG.

Ortigas Malls will hold a series of online mini concerts titled “KUMUnity Nights” on Nov. 20, 27, and Dec. 24 as a lead up to the main concert where viewers can watch performances with an option to support the cause.

The concerts will be streamed live on the KUMU app with recorded replays on the Ortigas Malls’ Facebook pages (Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria).

“Christmas is the season of giving and we hope that our patrons and fans can join us for several nights of good music and company all while supporting a good cause,” Bacani said.