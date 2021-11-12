MANILA -- Diego Gutierrez, the only son of Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher "Monching" Gutierrez, celebrated his birthday on November 11.

On Instagram, the former couple shared their respective messages for their son's special day.

"I love you so much!!!! It’s like my heart is gonna explode every time I think of how much I love you! Happy happy birthday to my favorite… kuya! Praying for all your dreams to come true! I love you anak!" de Leon wrote.

She added: "Okay I think my three other favorite baby girls are gonna react now!."

De Leon and Gutierrez have three daughters, including Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez.

For his part, Gutierrez also greeted his son a happy birthday as he posted a photo of them together.

"I love you Kuys always here for you," he wrote on his Instagram post.

Currently, Diego is part of the new breed of singers of ABS-CBN's long-running concert variety show “ASAP Natin To.”

Related video: