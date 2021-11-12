MANILA -- Balladeer Erik Santos on Friday released his latest single "Paskong Kayakap Ka," a new Christmas song which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

"Paskong Kayakap Ka" is composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

The lyric video of the song is also now uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

On Twitter, Santos invited all his fans and followers to support his newest single.

Pakinggan na din natin ng sabay sabay yun new Christmas single ko. Hehe. — erik santos (@realeriksantos) November 11, 2021

Just last month, Santos released his rendition of the worship song "Sigaw ng Puso."

Santos is one of the mainstays of ABS-CBN's Sunday noontime variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

