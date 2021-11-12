MANILA -- Actor Dominic Ochoa admitted that he is going to miss his co-stars in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which will air its finale on Friday night.

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Thursday, Ochoa opened up about the hardest part of lock-in tapings.

"Mahirap 'yung lock-in (taping) kasi once na naging malapit na kayo sa isa't isa, like in any other work, malupit din itong negosyo na ito. Kung kailan kayo malapit na sa isa't isa ay talagang paghihiwalayan na kayo kapag nag-ending, hindi ba? I mean it doesn't end there but at the end of the day medyo kailangan mong i-accept na talagang you will part ways," Ochoa said.

"Hindi mawawala ang friendship. Friendship will still remain but siyempre mami-miss mo. ...You have to say goodbye to these people kumbaga 'yung mga nakasanayan mo sa lock-in," Ochoa added.



The actor said he really enjoyed working with the young stars of the series Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin.

"Masaya kasama 'yung mga bagets. Para akong may anak na teenager, nag-enjoy talaga ako," Ochoa said.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” debuted last March 22. It takes its title from the Christian song penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

It also stars Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Vivoree Esclito, Richard Quan, Andrea del Rosario and Christopher de Leon also joined the series.

Directed by Manny Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also watch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

