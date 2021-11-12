Coastlines is a Japanese ambient jazz duo of Masanori Ikeda and Takumi Kaneko who recently released their self-titled debut double record, “a soundtrack to sandy beaches and blue seas.” Handout

“Coastlines”, the album, begins with “Sunset Reflection” and it begins with a pulsating beat before it gives way to a more pensive ending. Exactly like a glorious sunset transitioning into a gorgeous evening.

Coastlines is a Japanese ambient jazz duo of Masanori Ikeda and Takumi Kaneko who recently released their self-titled debut double record under London based independent label, Be With Records.

If you’re a fan of the music of George Winston when new age (music that was created for relaxation and optimism) was all the rage, “Coastlines” runs on the same vein except it is a soundtrack to sandy beaches and blue seas in a tropical paradise. Whereas new age was reflective, the music of Coastlines hum with life to a calypso soul.

This writer spoke to Coastlines’ Masanori Ikeda about their album that has been popular among Filipinos.

How did Coastlines come about? What can you tell me about Coastlines the duo? What is the story behind the album? Were you guys traveling then you hit upon the idea of doing “soundtrack” music to your travels?

Masanori: Takumi is a keyboardist in various bands. I myself have been writing tracks under various names and working as a music selector.

Sometimes we work together doing corporate commercials, and we do original tracks for ourselves. That's how Coastlines was formed. We both love the ocean.

The cover to the album — where is that? Have you guys been there?

Masanori: This is a photo of a tropical coastal island reef in the Caribbean Sea, as seen from the air by an Italian photographer Abio Lamanna. Unfortunately, we've never been there. But the image fits the album perfectly, so we licensed it.

What has been the reception to Coastlines?

Masanori: It’s has been received well so far. We’ve been getting good responses from various countries and music lovers. As a result, we have also received requests from various artists to remix their songs.

We have some gorgeous beaches and islands in the Philippines. Have you thought about coming over and visiting and writing music here as well?

Masanori: We haven't been yet but we’d love to go there. It would be great if we could make music together while enjoying the beautiful scenery there! I also have an old friend who lives there now, so it would be great to meet him, too.

