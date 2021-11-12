Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Charlie Dizon, an acclaimed actress now with her own TV series in a lead role, admits her acting process tends to take an emotional toll on her, but she is learning ways to recover easily and let go.

Dizon, who had a breakout year in 2020 with her award-winning title portrayal in “Fan Girl,” is the lead actress anew in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Viral Scandal,” set to premiere on Monday, November 15.

“Viral Scandal” centers on Dizon’s character Rica and her family, as they navigate the tumult of her falling victim to a sex scandal. Trailers see Dizon in quiet anguish and a fit of rage, among other shades of anger and sadness.

The 25-year-old actress had to inhabit Rica for weeks at a time, given the “bubble” setup of new-normal filming, where productions roll in cycles and in quarantine.

Calling that task “challenging,” as Dizon termed it, is an understatement, going by the resulting adjustment to her acting process which she admittedly is studying now.

“Mahirap siya i-switch off,” she said. “Iyon ‘yung tina-try kong aralin, kasi nakakapagod pag hindi nag-o-off. Iyon ‘yung laging ina-advise ng directors ko — i-pace ko ‘yung sarili ko. Kung kailangan bumitaw, bumitaw muna.”

The RCD Narratives production is directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo.

“Dati kasi, ang takot ko, kapag bumitaw ako doon sa emotion, ang hirap balikan,” Dizon explained. “Pero na-realize ko na once nag-stay ka masyado, lalo kang mauubos talaga. Iyon ‘yung tina-try kong aralin ngayon, kung paano i-pace ang sarili ko.”

“Hindi madali talaga mag-off sa character, kasi lalo na ngayon na lock-in taping kami. Every day kayo nag-su-shoot, and every day, nandoon ka sa character. So nakapag-off lang talaga ako ‘pag tapos na, ‘pag pack-up na,” she said.

Dizon recalled that during the first few days after emerging from a filming cycle, she found herself more reserved than usual, and replaying in her mind her portrayal.

“Pero, ngayon, masayang-masaya ako. Nakalabas na ulit. Nakakapag-promote kami, nakakakita ako ng ibang tao. Siguro, ngayon ko naramdaman ulit na si Charlie ako, hindi si Rica,” she said.

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, Dizon also spoke at length about her dedication to improving her craft, living up to expectations of being a best actress winner, and whether she ever dreamed of having her own “love team.”