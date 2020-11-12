Why Kris Aquino has not made plans for Christmas

MANILA – Kris Aquino and her sons Joshua and Bimby will be spending the Christmas holidays in the Philippines.

In an article by PEP, Aquino said that they have decided to stay put this year given the current situation all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was so due in March to be in Singapore for my check-up and I hadn’t been able to go because there’s a 14-day quarantine for Philippines. They’re less strict with others,” she said of traveling.

"Actually, I wanted to go take the kids abroad. I’m being honest, we were thinking of going to the States, but their curve is much worse than ours so we’re staying put," she added.

Aquino also said they might not even have a family get-together because “three of my siblings are seniors and I have pre-existing condition so they’re the ones who are so strict about us gathering.”

Just recently, the former Kapamilya host shared on social media that their family had a COVID scare.

Aquino said she is just “fortunate” that she and her son Bimby tested negative for the illness despite her having an auto-immune disease and her son having asthma.

But aside from COVID-19, Aquino shared another reason why they cannot leave the country this year.

"We have not made plans for Christmas because we are currently moving house,” she said.

"I’m trying my best to give myself privacy by not revealing where we’re moving, and I’m not doing a good job about that because I was not supposed to say we were moving."

In the past years, it has been a tradition for the Aquinos to spend Christmas or New Year in a different country.

