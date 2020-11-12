'What a blessing': Gretchen Fullido marks 10 years as 'TV Patrol' star patroller

MANILA – ABS-CBN News’ entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido took a trip down memory lane as she marked her 10th year as a "TV Patrol" star patroller.

On Instagram, Fullido shared a 10-year old photo of her with Noli de Castro, Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon.

Based on her caption, November 8, 2010 was the day ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast was relaunched, which was also her first day on the program.

“Wow, it’s been a decade. What a blessing. It’s such an honor and privilege to be working with the best news anchors, news gathering reporters, producers, editors, cameramen, behind the scenes peeps, RNG & more,” she said.

While Congress denied ABS-CBN a franchise last July, Fullido said, “We are grateful that 'TV Patrol' is still around to deliver the news to Filipinos worldwide”

“Thank you for your unwavering support mga Kapamilya,” she added.

Currently, Fullido is still part of "TV Patrol" along with anchors de Castro, Bernadette Sembrano, Henry Omaga-Diaz and weather anchor Kim Atienza.

"TV Patrol" airs from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm on Kapamilya Channel, ANC and TeleRadyo on cable and satellite TV and via livestreaming on various ABS-CBN News online platforms and iWantTFC.

Related video: