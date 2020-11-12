Neri Miranda giddy after Harvard Business School Online features her

MANILA – Neri Miranda was more than thrilled when she saw her photo on the official social media page of Harvard Business School (HBS) Online.

The picture shows Miranda studying outdoors at their family rest house.

“It's always nice when you can study in a beautiful location like @mrsnerimiranda! #StudyAnywhere #OnlineLearning,” wrote HBS in the caption.

Reposting the same, Miranda said she is delighted that HBS was the one who did the acknowledgment that she is indeed one of their students.

“Ay. Si Harvard na mismo ang nag-post nyan ha. Ina-acknowledge nila na estudyante nila ako. Mommmmmmy! Taong tao na ako! May tatak Harvard na oh,” she said in jest.

It was last August when Miranda first shared to her followers that she got into HBS’ Entrepreneurship Essentials program.

“Sobrang saya ko na, na alam ko na pasok ako. Ang next ay sakit sa bulsa tapos sakit sa brain naman! Magbabayad ka para sumakit ang ulo mo, haha! Pero di ba ginusto mo yan?” she jokingly said at that time.

Turning series, Miranda said it makes her proud because she is slowly achieving her goals in life.

“I am happppppy! Sobraaaa! Nakaka-proud dahil kapag may ginusto ako, gumagawa talaga ako ng paraan. Walang excuses dapat. Paano ko malalaman kung para sa akin kung hindi ko susubukan, di ba?” she said.

For Miranda, a person should always grab every opportunity and never stop learning.

“Every day dapat naghahanap tayo ng mga paraan para mas matuto pa. Mag-invest ka sa sarili mo. Tandaan, hindi pa huli ang lahat. Kahit anong edad mo pa,” she said.

