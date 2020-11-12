Nadine Lustre laments using Filipino resilience to ‘hide the real problem’

Actress Nadine Lustre. Instagram: @joannagee

MANILA — For Nadine Lustre, the resilience of Filipinos in the face of calamities is something to be proud of, but should not be used to hide the “real problems” besetting the country.

The actress and singer made the statement on Instagram on Thursday, amid the widescale devastation of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Our country has been thru so much issues (calamity, pandemic, economy, job losses) and it upsets me so much when people pull out ‘Filipino Resiliency’ as a quick fix,” she wrote.

“It’s def something to be proud of, but really, how long are we gonna keep using that to hide the real problem?”

Lustre has openly voiced her criticism against the Duterte administration, most notably as she lent her voice to the #SONAgkaisa campaign in July.

“I feel for our brothers and sisters who are gravely affected by everything thats happening... Our country deserves so much better than this,” she said, using a tear emoji and the emoji of the Philippine flag.

Addressing her followers, Lustre added: “Now if you’re scrolling on your phone & seeing all the heartbreaking news but really dgaf cuz you’re not so much affected by the all stuff, PLS check your privilege.”

Ulysses devastated Metro Manila and nearby provinces Wednesday night until Thursday morning, bringing catastrophic flooding and significant damage in many areas. As of writing, rescue and relief operations in worst hit communities were ongoing.