'My Lockdown Romance' premiere postponed due to Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA – Star Cinema announced on Thursday that it will be postponing the digital premiere night of the boys' love (BL) movie “My Lockdown Romance" due to inclement weather.

“In light of Typhoon Ulysses, ‘My Lockdown Romance’ premiere is cancelled,” the ABS-CBN film out announced across its social media platforms Thursday.

Those who have already bought tickets for the November 12 premiere may still watch the movie with an extended viewing time.

According to Star Cinema, those ticketholders can watch "My Lockdown Romance" on Thursday night at 7 p.m. until Sunday, 10 a.m.

The film starring Jameson Blake and Joao Costancia follows the story of former college friends who reconnect after one of them “ghosted” the other.

In the film’s trailer released last week, Tom (Blake) is surprised to get a Facebook friend request from Kendrick (Costancia), his once-close friend who had stopped communicating with him without explanation.

As they catch up on lost time and become friends anew, however, Tom notices the “same pattern” of Kendrick asking for favors and then saying goodbye.

“My Lockdown Romance” is directed by Bobby Bonifacio, Jr. and also stars Gab Pangilinan.

It is Star Cinema’s latest offering on Cinexpress, a viewing service for newly produced films, accessible on multiple channels: KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and SkyCable PPV.