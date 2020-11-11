LOOK: Tuesday Vargas celebrates turning 40 — ‘I feel happy and free’

MANILA — “Forty isn’t old, if you are a tree.”

This was what actress and comedienne Tuesday Vargas wrote, as she shared on Instagram this past week a sexy photoshoot she did to mark turning 40.

In her post, which saw the photos taken by Nice Print Photography, Vargas reflected on what she had learned from her 40 years.

“Life begins at 40 —but so do fallen arches, rheumatism, faulty eyesight, and the tendency to tell a story to the same person, three or four times,” she said.

She added: “But truly friends, age is a matter of feeling, not of years. I am simply grateful everyday that I elected to place myself in a youthful fascination with the world and I feel happy and free.”

“I look at things with hope and positive light because I have seen my fair share of darkness and despair.

“Now, I look forward to each waking day because I am finally in a good place. Its as if I was handed a new hand and I am ready to bet on myself again.

“Cheers to everyone that contributed to the tapestry that is my first 40 years! I raise my glass to 100 more colorful years!

“Thank you for all your warm birthday greetings. I appreciate each and everyone of them.

“Onwards and upwards! Aja!”

You can check her posts below: