Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico: We can support relief and rescue — and hold gov’t accountable

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico has been vocal about political issues on social media. Twitter: @PaoloBenjamin_

MANILA — With a wide reach on social media owing to the popularity of his band, Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico on Thursday used his platform to urge fellow Filipinos to demand accountability from the government, amid the devastation of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Yes, we can BOTH support rescue+relief efforts AND hold those in power accountable,” Guico wrote on Twitter.

His tweet quickly made the rounds online, with nearly 3,000 retweets and 8,000 likes, as of writing.

The singer’s statement came amid the trending hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo, which sought the proactive presence of President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration in light of the latest calamity to beset the country.

This is not the first time Guico has been vocal on political issues. In June, he made headlines when he publicly urged Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to resign, saying the official has “failed us” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same month, Ben&Ben channeled their sentiments on societal and political issues through “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” a song about understanding and respect despite differences in opinion.