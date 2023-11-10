MANILA — At a towering height of 100 feet, a giant Christmas tree is the newest attraction this Yuletide season at the Time Square Food Park in Araneta City in Cubao.

The Christmas tree is adorned with ornaments mostly in gold, silver and red colors. Underneath the giant Christmas tree is a mini carousel.

A lighting ceremony was held Friday evening to mark the occasion attended by Kapamilya stars Vice Ganda, Seth Fedelin and the Showtime Kids.

“Ano man ang mangyari hindi pwede mapigil ang Pasko, napakahalaga ng selebrasyon,” Vice Ganda said.

Also present were drag sensation Taylor Sheesh, Miss International 2023 3rd Runner-up Nicole Borromeo and other Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens.

“Seeing the Christmas tree live in person, my goodness, it is a giant indeed,” Borromeo said.

The lighting of the giant Christmas tree marks the beginning of the yearly Christmas tradition of the Araneta City.

Many who waited for the lighting ceremony were mesmerized by the towering Christmas tree and the spectacular fire works display that illuminated the sky.

The installation will be enjoyed by Araneta City visitors until January next year.