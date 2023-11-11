Olivia Rodrigo gets 6 nods in Grammy Awards 2024

'GUTS' album cover. Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo early Saturday (Philippine time) got 6 nominations in the Grammy Awards 2024.

This includes the big three general fields Album of the Year for her sophomore album "GUTS" and both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her comeback single "vampire."

Album of the Year ("GUTS")

Song of the Year ("vampire")

Record of the Year ("vampire")

Best Pop Solo Performance ("vampire")



"GUTS" is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album while "vampire" got a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance.

She also got a surprise nomination for "ballad of a homeschooled girl" under the Best Rock Song category.

Rodrigo credited her producer Dan Nigro — nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical — for the success of her latest album.

"6 grammy noms today ... what an incredible honor to be recognized by the recording academy in this way. grateful is an understatement!!!!! and huge congrats to @dan_nigro for his producer of the year nom, there’s no one more deserving!! second slide is me rn!!!!!" she said in an Instagram post.

Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist, under her belt.

She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022.

