Anxiety. Screenshot from Pixar's YouTube channel.

The new teaser of the "Inside Out" sequel has introduced a new emotion to the team.

The more than 1-minute clip, shows a relaxed day for Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust, but things change when a utility team arrives to change their console.

The console turns to orange and the team meets a new emotion in Anxiety, who reveals that more are coming.

"Hi! I'm Anxiety. Where can I put my stuff? I'm sorry we wanna make such a good impression," Anxiety said.

"Inside Out" was released in 2015 and was critically-acclaimed for its theme about emotions.

The film won Best Animated Feature in the 2016 Oscars with a nomination for Best Original Screenplay with Filipino animator Ronnie del Carmen.

"Inside Out 2" is set to be on theaters in June 2024.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE: