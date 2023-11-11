Screenshot from Netflix's YouTube channel.

The Netflix live adaptation series of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set to air next year.

In the nearly 2-minute clip, it was revealed that the much-anticipated series will be available on February 22, 2024.

More scenes of Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier as Aang were revealed as he revives and starts his quest to master all 4 elements and bring peace to all nations.

Fans also got a glimpse of Prince Zuko and Uncle Iroh on their journey to hunt down Aang as well as Firelord Ozai and Princess Azula.

The original members of Team Avatar such as Katara, Sokka, Appa, and Momo along with Suki and the Kyoshi warriors also had a cameo in the clip.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is based on the animated series of the same name which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE: