'Linlang' recap: Victor sets revenge in motion; Juliana gets hurt

Juliana (Kim Chiu) and Victor (Paulo Avelino). Screenshots from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel.

Victor (Paulo Avelino) has set in motion his revenge against Alex (JM de Guzman) by getting the hearts of his loved ones in the latest episodes of "Linlang," which aired on Thursday.

Part of Victor's plan is to make amends with his former wife Juliana (Kim Chiu) and reunite with his daughter.

Things will get rocky as Olivia (Heaven Peralejo) asks Juliana to be their wedding coordinator. While things are now settled with Victor, it was a rough night for Juliana's heart.

Alex felt that Juliana was not happy with the new development in her former husband's life.

Fans of the show raved online over Juliana's emotions, admitting that they are confused on how to react to the character's sorrow.

"I felt sad for Juliana, pero ginusto niya 'yan. Medyo complicated 'yung family dynamics since even with new partners, Victor/Juliana are meeting up cos of Abby," one netizen said.

"Ang sakit sa puso ng episode 12, sa 'Linlang' nasasaktan ako para kay Juliana hindi ako maka-get over na kinasal si Victor kay Olivia, umaasa ako sa bandang huli mananaig ang pagmamahalan ni Juliana at Victor," another viewer added.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: