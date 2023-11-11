Jhong gets back-to-back Magpasikat victory, now with Kim and Ion

Jhong Hilario's team along with Kim Chiu and Ion Perez won this year's Magpasikat segment on "It's Showtime" aired on November 11, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Jhong Hilario got his back-to-back victory, this time with Kim Chiu and Ion Perez, in this year's Magpasikat segment on "It's Showtime" aired Saturday.

With a score of 9.6, Hilario's group bested 4 other teams with Anne Curtis' team with Ryan Bang and Ogie Alcasid in 2nd place and Vhong Navarro's group with Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz in 3rd place.

Chiu, Perez, and Hilario's winning piece centers of responsible social media use and how it affects people's lives. He also won last year with Bang's performance about Korean heritage.

This is Perez's first Magpasikat victory while Chiu got her second after winning in 2021 with Karylle and Amy Perez.

Chiu, Perez, and Hilario won P300,000, which will be donated to their chosen charity.

The Magpasikat segment is the annual anniversary celebration of "It's Showtime" showcasing the hosts' talents through the years.