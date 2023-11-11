Dua Lipa returns with new single 'Houdini'

'Houdini' cover. Photo from Dua Lipa's Instagram account.

British pop star Dua Lipa has returned with her new single "Houdini," from her upcoming third studio album.

In the 3-minute music video, Dua Lipa showcased her dance skills, staying in the groovy route of her music.

"What a weeeek!!! Thank you for all the love on HOUDINI!!!! ... Last night I got to do a fan event in the very room we shot the music video at the english national ballet to do the first play on earth!!!!" she said in a celebratory post.

"A dream night with the best people!! Thank you to everyone who has made this release super super special ... let's keep on dancinggggg!!!!" she added.

Dua Lipa rose to fame with her song "New Rules" in 2017 under her self-titled album. She has 3 Grammy awards under her belt, including Best New Artist.

She also won Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her critically acclaimed sophomore album "Future Nostalgia".

