Heads up, Filo BeyHive!

Starting December 1, fans may watch “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” globally, including in the Philippines.

Local theaters SM Cinema, Ayala Malls Cinema, Megaworld Cinema, and Robinsons Movieworld will screen the movie with tickets priced at P550.

The movie features the walkthrough of the Renaissance World Tour from the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri in the United States, and Beyoncé's involvement in the production.

The Renaissance ran from May 10 to October 1 this year, with a total of 56 epic shows by the American singer-songwriter across North America and Europe.

The world tour was attended by more than 2.7 million fans.

According to concert promoter Live Nation, Beyoncé's global run for the tour earned $579 million.

A trailer for the film was released on Friday. Watch it here.

-- with a report from Agence France-Presse