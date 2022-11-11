MR. AND MRS. BORJA. Ali (Kathryn Bernardo) and Eloy (Daniel Padilla) imagine their future as husband and wife after getting engaged in the final episode of '2 Good 2 Be True.' ABS-CBN

After a half-year, trending run as the first new Philippine series to premiere on Netflix, “2 Good 2 Be True” bid farewell Friday with a conclusion proving that a love that might seem too good to last, can indeed be true and enduring.

The series’ primetime exit came three days after it concluded on Netflix, where it released advance episodes ahead of TV platforms TV5, A2Z, and the Kapamilya Channel.

In the final episode, the lead characters of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez became an actual family as Ali got engaged to Eloy, the grandson of Hugo or Lolo Sir.

Still grappling with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Hugo spent moments of clarity with his loved ones, for instance by setting into motion Eloy’s proposal to Ali after the latter confided in him that she was finally ready to settle down.

Set five years after Hugo’s near-death, the ending saw Ali becoming a doctor, and Eloy juggling duties as a lawyer and Horizon Grand’s chairman.

Personal milestones of their respective friends and family were also shown, including Margie (Gelli de Belen) and Capt. Rosales (Cris Villanueva) getting married, and Fred (Romnick Sarmenta) putting up a successful car repair shop.

The scheming Helena (Gloria Diaz), meanwhile, ended up in a mental institution; while her accomplice, Atty. Evangelista (Raul Montesa), was put behind bars.

While ready to become Mr. and Mrs. Borja, Ali and Eloy stayed true to their commitment and calling as doctor and lawyer, respectively. In the final scene, the two went on a scenic date at their usual spot on the hill, only to be disturbed by urgent work messages.

Initially hesitant to end their getaway too soon, Ali and Eloy agreed they couldn’t ignore their responsibilities and rushed to their car — but not before sharing a romantic kiss.

During its six months on air, “2 Good 2 Be True” was the consistent No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the Philippines, aside from being a trending title on social media. Bernardo’s numerous scenes as a nurse, in particular, drew praise from the medical community for their accuracy and execution. Valdez’s character, Lolo Sir, also became a household name — a testament of the teleserye’s popularity.

The series became such a hit that there were persistent calls for an extension. Bernardo and director Mae Cruz-Alviar answered that the story was always meant to span 130 episodes, and that they would rather “end with a bang and on a high note.”

“2 Good 2 Be True” also marked the teleserye and romcom comeback of Bernardo and Padilla, whose last primetime series together was the 2017 horror fantasy “La Luna Sangre.”

