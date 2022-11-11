Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The lyric video of ABS-CBN’s 2022 Christmas ID, "Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa," has been released.

The newest Christmas anthem was performed by Kapamilya A-list stars including Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Anne Curtis, and the tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Morissette, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angeline Quinto, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Moira dela Torre were also part of the all-star recording.

Chito Miranda, Joshua Garcia, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, and "Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador also lent their voices to the inspirational tune.

The track about gratitude and giving thanks was written by Robert Labayen, vice president of creative Communications management division for ABS-CBN, and composed by Jonathan Manalo.

"Kahit na marami tayong pinagdaanan, maraming mga bagay na masyadong malaki sa atin [at] hindi natin makontrol ay nandiyan pa rin ang mga mahal natin sa buhay, kaibigan, [at] kamag-anak. Sila ang pinagmumulan ng ligaya natin," Labayen previously told ABS-CBN News.

Manalo, for his part, said: "Noong pinadala sa akin 'yung lyrics, binabasa ko pa lang, grabe 'yung feels. Kung Kapamilya ka at babasahin mo ang lyrics, sobra siyang tatama sa puso mo."

"It's something na mapapaindak kayo, mapapa-groove kayo pero at the same time hindi mawawala 'yung kurot sa puso. So it's anthemic, upbeat, uplifting, and inspirational," he added.

"Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa" follows "Andito Tayo Para sa Isa't Isa" as ABS-CBN's slogan launched during the Christmas season.

The annual holiday IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas staples for Filipinos here and overseas.

