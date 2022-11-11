WATCH: Full trailer for ABS-CBN series 'The Iron Heart'

MANILA -- The full trailer for ABS-CBN's upcoming series "The Iron Heart" starring Richard Gutierrez has been released.

The new video, released on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN Entertainment, shared a closer look at Gutierrez' character Apollo and his painful past.

Singer Kyle Echarri portrays the young Apollo, who possesses extraordinary strength.

Directed by Lester Pimentel Ong and Richard Ibasco Arellano, "The Iron Heart" is scheduled to premiere on November 14.

Joining Gutierrez in the new Star Creatives series are Albert Martinez, Jake Cuenca, Sue Ramirez, Pepe Herrera, Sofia Andres, Al Tantay, Roi Vinzon, Meryll Soriano, Diether Ocampo, Baron Geisler, Jeric Raval, Maricel Laxa, Joem Bascon, Enzo Pineda, Mitoy Yonting, Andi Abaya, Louise Abuel, Althea Ruedas, Karina Bautista, and Dimples Romana, with the special participation of Maja Salvador.

