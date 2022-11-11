MANILA -- Fans can expect a "more authentic, more sincere" Sarah Geronimo as she returns to the music scene.

The singer updated her fans about her recent activities through a social media post on Friday to promote her comeback single "Dati-Dati," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

Aside from working on her album, producing new original songs, and becoming more active on social media, Geronimo said she has been taking steps to become more "true to myself" both as a person and as an artist.

"I am not trying so hard to give them a new Sarah G era. Siguro growth lang as an artist," she said. "And when you say growth, I really want to be true to myself."

"Kasi for the past years, I've been selecting songs. Hindi ako ganun ka-active sa songwriting but always naman nandoon 'yung collaboration, collaborative 'yung relationship ko with the songwriters and arrangers, producers. But now, nagbibigay ako ng mga concept and then if there's a need to tweak na talagang alam kong mas authentic sa akin, then I do it," she added.

"So an authentic Sarah lang siguro -- more authentic, more sincere Sarah as a person and as an artist."

Geronimo made it clear that she has not been "fake" all these years, stressing that she is just slowly becoming more comfortable showing her feelings to her fans and audiences.

"There's excitement, there's also konting fear, parang ipinapakita ko unti-unti," she said.

"Hindi naman sa for the longest time ay fake na Sarah 'yung nakikita nila. Siguro [ngayon] 'yung Sarah lang na mas tao, na hindi natatakot na ipakita kung nalulungkot siya, kung natatakot siya, kung masaya siya. Especially kung masaya siya," she added.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus from television.

She took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

