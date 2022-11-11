Phoenix to headline Wanderland music fest in 2023

Phoenix will perform at the Wanderland music festival in March 2023. Handout

MANILA — French pop-rock band Phoenix is set to headline Wanderland as the music festival finally returns in March 2023, organizers announced on Friday.

The group behind the hits “1901” and “Lisztomania” will perform at the two-day festival to be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa.

Phoenix — composed of Thomas Mars, Deck D'Arcy, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz — previously held shows in Manila in 2014 and 2017.

The band is just one of 11 acts lined up to take the stage at Wanderland for its “Wave 1” list.

Organizers said other participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.