LOOK: LANY back in Manila for 5-night concert

MANILA -- LANY is back in Manila for a 5-night concert.

The American indie pop band shared arrival photos and videos on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Manila, we're back," read one of the posts. "Thank you for the insane welcome."

Screengrabs from Instagram Stories: @thisislany

Photos of LANY's arrival in Manila were also shared on the Instagram page of the Manila International Airport Authority.

LANY is set to conquer the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena on November 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16, marking the band's sixth visit to the country.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits "ILYSB," "Malibu Nights," "pink skies," and "Thru These Tears," among others.

