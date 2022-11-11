MANILA — Janella Salvador, Morissette, and Stell of SB19 are among the Filipino artists who will lend their voices in ushering in Disney+ to the Philippines, the streaming giant announced on Friday.

Dubbed “A Night of Wonder,” the launch will be held on November 17 — the date of actual arrival of Disney+ in the country — and will be available to watch via the platform’s pages on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Hosting the event are Catriona Gray and Robi Domingo.

Aside from Salvador, Morissette, and Stell, also lined up to perform are Christian Bautista, Zack Tabudlo, and Zephanie.

Morissette was earlier tapped to record the “Imagine More” theme song of Disney+ for Filipino viewers. Previously, the Kapamilya singer also performed an official rendition “A Whole New World” for the Philippine release of “Aladdin” in 2019.

Salvador similarly has a previous official collaboration with Disney, having recorded “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” to mark the release of the animated movie in the Philippines in 2016.