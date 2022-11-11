How ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon wants to remember PH

Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon graced a media conference in the Philippines. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Since the successful release of the K-drama series “Squid Game,” South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon’s popularity has skyrocketed across the world – especially in the Philippines.

Jung on Friday finally had the chance to express her gratitude to her Filipino followers as she visited the country for a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The Korean actress and model is in the country as she was launched as the newest brand ambassador of IAM Worldwide, a Filipino-owned company.

“It has been a great honor. This is my first time to travel here for work aside from the trips I’ve taken for personal leisure,” she said in Korean during the media conference in Ortigas.

According to her, she had been planning to fly to the Philippines to personally thank her legion of supporters,

“I noticed that of my followers, Filipino fans ranked number 2. I always thought, 'I would really like to go to the Philippines and meet my Filipino fans. I am very thankful and so happy to finally be here,” she continued.

To save all the memories and experiences she is gaining from her trip in the Philippines, Jung said she is taking a lot of pictures that would remind her of the places and faces she saw in her visit.

She said she wanted to see many different things, including local food and the reactions of her fans.

Jung also added that she would have wanted to hug most of them in the fan meet but due to the restrictions of COVID-19, she might not able to do it.

For IAM Worldwide President and Founder Allen Marvin Yu Eder, having Jung on board is perfect for the company’s goal to reach potential millennial and Gen Z consumers.

“Ms. Jung Ho-Yeon is definitely the exceptional choice as the new face of the company and our products. She’s now a powerhouse celebrity known globally and really connects well with the youth. She’s a glamorous ace for IAM Worldwide,” he explained.

Jung Ho-yeon rose to fame in 2021 after she portrayed the role of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (067) on “Squid Game” – the series that became Netflix’s most watched show within a week of its launch.

She won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild's Awards for the role.

Before diving into the acting scene, Jung was a model in South Korea, joining the Korea’s Next Top Model in 2013.

