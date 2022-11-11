MANILA — Viva Entertainment celebrated its 41st anniversary Friday in Pasig by unveiling a photo gallery of its 41 homegrown and affiliate artists who made a significant contribution to the studio’s growth since 1981.

Billed as "Project: Wall of Fame," the gallery showcases black and white photos of its queens like Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo; icons Fernando Poe Jr. and Vilma Santos; box-office headliners Aga Muhlach, Vice Ganda, Andrew E; acting greats Dindo Fernando and Hilda Koronel; pioneering Viva Films directors Leroy Salvador and Eddie Garcia ; and other luminaries.

“Thank you for this salute to our past and present,“ said Viva’s top honcho Vic del Rosario Jr. as he and his family walked through the gallery curated by director Paul Basinillo.

Surprise guest of the event was Senator Robin Padilla who recalled his struggling years as a supporting actor until del Rosario gave him his break as an action star in the 1990s and rose to become the studio’s biggest box office attraction.

Padilla gave in to the crowd’s persistent demand for him to sing anew “Wonderful Tonight,” which he said boosted his popularity in the last election campaign.

Viva’s Wall of Fame also features Donna Cruz, Dawn Zulueta, Nadine Lustre, Yassi Pressman, and other celebrities. It will add more portraits of stars through the passage of time.